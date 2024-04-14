Tampa police investigating body found in mangroves along Gandy shoreline

Authorities are investigating a body found in the mangroves along the shoreline of West Gandy Boulevard on Saturday, according to a media release from the Tampa Police Department.

Police first received a report of the body near the 5100 block of West Gandy Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the department.

As of Sunday morning, the person had not been identified and the cause of death was still undetermined. Tampa police made no other information immediately available.

West Gandy Boulevard is one of the major corridors connecting Pinellas and Hillsborough counties over Tampa Bay, and some stretches of the highway have thick patches of mangrove forest where the road meets the water.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.