Tampa Police investigate "bank jugging theft" after victim targeted leaving local bank

Tampa Police said the theft happened on Friday, April 5, and the victim was targeted leaving a local bank. Detectives said the victim went into a Chase bank and withdrew money. A suspect followed the victim from that bank to Jersey Mike's on West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. Once the victim went inside to buy a sandwich, the suspect broke into his truck. "This is a case of bank jugging and what that is...is when you have a criminal element who looks for opportunities to steal money when people are leaving with either a bank envelope filled with money or somebody taking a large amount of money out of the ATM," said Eddy Durkin with the Tampa Police Department.

