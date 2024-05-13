Tampa police ask for videos after deadly SoHo shooting

TAMPA, Fla., (WFLA) — Tampa police are looking for the people responsible for a shooting that killed two people and left another injured in Soho on Mother’s Day morning.

Police said the shooting involved two groups of people who had issues with each other. It happened at the parking lot of a busy shopping plaza just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

“Assigned just to this area, and where you see the incident occurred, I had three officers there right in that parking lot when this incident happened and fortunately, they are okay and everyone else is okay,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

Police identified the victims as 28-year-old Kenneth Washington and 23-year-old Kevon Christmas. They said another person was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

“What we don’t have is video, at this point, and we’re asking the public which we know people were out here and filming this, to share that with us as we are trying to unfold the details of this investigation,” Bercaw said. “Determining if this was just between these two groups or if there were more people that saw things or people that were engaged. So, that’s where we need the public’s help.”

State Attorney Suzy Lopez said the suspect or suspects will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“These senseless acts of violence that occurred this morning happened in an area that was busy, there were lots of people here, there were also lots of Tampa police officers here,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with video to call the Tampa Police Department at 812-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477 or by texting SAFETAMPA to Tip411 (847411).

