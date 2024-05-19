Tampa man killed in fiery motorcycle crash on Gandy Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was killed late Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle on the Gandy Bridge, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at 10:45 p.m., a 33-year-old Tampa man was driving on the Gandy Bridge toward Hillsborough County at a “very high speed.”

Police search home of Tonya Whipp’s boyfriend days after his arrest

Troopers said things turned deadly when he crashed into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

After the first impact, the motorcyclist then crashed into a concrete barrier before getting knocked back into the road, tumbling for several hundred feet before the motorcycle caught on fire.

The Tampa man died at the scene of the crash, according to the incident report. The other driver was not injured.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.