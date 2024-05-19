Tampa man killed in fiery motorcycle crash on Gandy Bridge, officials say

A 33-year-old man from Tampa was killed Saturday night after a fiery crash on the Gandy Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At about 10:45 p.m., the man, who was riding a motorcycle, was driving “at a very high rate of speed” eastbound on the Gandy, law enforcement said. Just before reaching the Hillsborough County line, the motorcyclist overtook and collided with the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Petersburg.

Because of the impact, the motorcycle went off the roadway and into the concrete barrier, sending the rider tumbling and his motorcycle bursting into flames, according to highway patrol. The motorcyclist died of his injuries at the scene of the crash, while the Jeep driver was not injured.

Highway patrol has not identified either of the men.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.