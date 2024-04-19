Tampa man arrested in hit and run crash on Busch that killed pedestrian

A Tampa man who told police he was on drugs when he struck and killed a pedestrian and drove away is in custody.

Vincent Thomas Oliver, 34, faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash with a death, driving without a license and resisting an officer without violence.

The crash occurred at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, just hours before a second fatal hit and run crash killed a moped driver a few blocks away.

Oliver was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta east on Busch Boulevard near North 50th Street when he struck a 23-year-old man who was trying to cross outside of the crosswalk, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department.

Police have not named the victim.

Oliver fled the scene, stopped the car near a convenience store and continued to evade authorities on foot, police said.

Using K-9 units and aerial support, police found Oliver hiding underneath a nearby vehicle about a mile away from the crash. He was arrested and taken to a local hospital.

Oliver told officers “he had ingested narcotics and was exhibiting erratic behavior,” the release states.

After he was discharged from the hospital, Oliver was booked at Orient Road Jail. Records show he is being held without bond.