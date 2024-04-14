Tampa man, 28, killed in motorcycle crash on Hillsborough Avenue

A 28-year-old Tampa man was killed Saturday night in a fiery motorcycle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving his Suzuki motorcycle west on Hillsborough Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. “at a high rate of speed” when he hit a Cadillac turning at the intersection of Montague Street, according to highway officials. The car was traveling east on Hillsborough Avenue when it turned into the motorcyclist’s path.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and died at the crash scene, according to the highway patrol. His bike then erupted into flames.

The Cadillac driver, a 67-year-old man also from Tampa, had minor injuries. Officials did not release the identities of either man and no other information was available as of Sunday morning.