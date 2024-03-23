Tampa high school gets renovation after 2 years of construction

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After two years of construction, a Tampa high school is revealing its brand new renovations.

Hillsborough County Schools said the staff held a rededication ceremony at Robinson High School on Saturday morning to celebrate the Knights’ new home.

“What initially started as an HVAC project quickly became a full campus renovation,” the school district said.

Dave Brown, the principal of the high school, said they knocked down three of the original buildings in August and rebuilt them.

“This school became the center of the SOG community, South of Gandy community, and people took great pride,” Brown said. “They take great pride into this school.”

(Left to Right): Sylvia Albritton, Dr. Sandy Bunkin, Laura Zavatkay, Johnny Bush, Robert Bhoolai, Dave Brown ( Hillsborough Schools)

The renovation cost $58.1 million, funded by the Half-Penny Sales Tax Referendum, which was passed in 2018, along with impact fees.

“My learning has advanced by being in a new classroom, and the resources, athletics department— everything has grown so much and it’s definitely helped,” senior Mina Kuklen said.

Six of the 14 principals during Robinson High School’s 65-year history showed up to the ceremony.

