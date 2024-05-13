Tampa Fire Rescue extinguishes ‘small’ brush fire in Flatwoods Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue worked to put out a “small” brush fire that broke out inside the Flatwoods Conservation Park area near a home Sunday evening.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the park around 6 p.m., where they were met with smoke in the Arbor Greene neighborhood in New Tampa.

Crews later found a small brush fire in the park, and additional resources were called in to extinguish the blaze.







According to TFR, the was under control within 30 minutes, burning approximately 100 yards of light vegetation. No injuries were reported.

Flatwoods Conservation Park is best known for its seven-mile paved loop road, which serves as a multiuse trail, providing a nature-filled getaway. The park offers several activities, including off-road bike trails, remote picnicking, and nature trails.

