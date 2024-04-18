Tampa City Council to do second reading of WestShore Plaza major redevelopment
Tampa City Council could take steps Thursday to potential change WestShore Plaza.
Tampa City Council could take steps Thursday to potential change WestShore Plaza.
Investors are counting down to earnings from Netflix, the first of the "Magnificent" group of companies to report.
Jury selection is set to resume Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
Byron Buxton and the Orioles turned a negative into a positive on Wednesday.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
This week the United Arab Emirates saw record rainfall, the heaviest amount in 75 years. Many have speculated that the nation’s cloud seeding operations were to blame, though experts said otherwise. Here's what to know.
Amazon published a blog post on Wednesday providing an update about its Just Walk Out technology, which it reportedly pulled from its Fresh grocery stores earlier this month. While extolling Just Walk Out’s virtues as a sales pitch to potential retail partners, the article lists a startlingly minuscule number of businesses using the tech.
Bill Belichick won't be alone on draft night.
Sony's naming scheme for audio and TV products is a massive headache, but the company has taken the first steps to fix that.
Ford recalled the popular pickup and SUV for an issue that could cause a loss of drive power and 12-volt accessory failure.
This week Boston Dynamics retired its well-known Atlas robot that was powered by hydraulics. Then today it unveiled its new Atlas robot, which is powered by electricity. The change might not seem like much, but TechCrunch's Brian Heater told the TechCrunch Minute that the now-deprecated hydraulics system was out of date.
The Browns are going with a throwback look this season.
WhatsApp has announced All, Groups and Unread Chat Filters for users.
Application programming interfaces (APIs) are the bedrock of everything we do online. APIs allow two things on the internet to talk with each other, including connected devices or phone apps. Cybersecurity startup Vorlon says it helps businesses protect their data from such incidents using its platform, and it raised $15.7 million to improve its technology.
After a surge in kids' ER visits for accidental melatonin ingestion, makers of the sleep supplements are being asked to use child-deterrent packaging.
Kelce is no stranger to entertaining large crowds.
Set time limits, buy your kid a "dumb phone": What parents can do to limit their children's social media use.
This ruching rules — the cloth is gathered along the seams to create folds that drape over potential problem areas.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
The lack of charging infrastructure is a major barrier to entry for those looking to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric. This process is an essential component of fighting climate change, and luckily, it's becoming easier to do. As of July 2023, the U.S. installed more than 160,000 charging stations throughout the nation, many of which are located in urban centers.