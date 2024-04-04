Tampa building sold, famous ceramic cat on roof will stay

TAMPA — As word spread through Tampa history Facebook groups that the former Adams & Jennings Funeral Home building had sold, members had two questions: Who bought it and what will become of the white porcelain cat that’s been fastened to the roof as a Seminole Heights landmark for nearly eight decades?

“We heard from people all over the country, not just locally,” said Michael Guinn, who purchased the building at 6900 N. Nebraska Ave with fiancée Casey Lee. “It’s just amazing how much people love that cat.”

The cat will stay and get a a name, with the building’s new use assuring it will enjoy more than nine lives.

It’s now the Guinn Center, a 5,000-square-foot community space available for events, classes, meetings and more.

“We’d love to talk with artists, crafters, musicians, teachers, scientists, engineers, fitness trainers, event planners, non-profits, community groups, food trucks, and party vendors,” the center’s first Facebook post says. “Our goal is to create a multi-use, family friendly environment where you can celebrate your life events, execute your ideas, connect with your community ... Oh, and don’t worry, the white cat is absolutely staying! Who thinks we should give the famous feline a name?”

One name suggested: Ghost, due to the cat’s former connection to a funeral home.

The center will also be home to Guinn’s nonprofit, MRG Labs, which supports causes through science and engineering. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MRG Labs used 3D printers to produce and then donate more than 140,000 face shields to hospitals throughout the state.

“A lot of people helped Michael during the pandemic,” Lee said. “Churches gave him space. He had tons of volunteers, and he had other people helping him find the means to do it … He wants this building to be that for others … That’s the vision — we have the space so come execute your ideas here.”

His knowhow and lab’s technology will be available through STEM classes. One project Guinn envisions is using a portable laser scanner and 3D printer to produce copies of the ceramic cat.

The paws have posts that are bolted to the roof and a leash of braided stainless cable is looped around one ankle.

While “we don’t want anything to happen to the cat,” Guinn said, “we should be prepared to replace it.”

According to Tampa Bay Times archives, there were once two cats, one white and one black. In 1948, they were placed on the roof of an antique store at that same location. When the antique store owners sold the building to Adams & Jennings Funeral Home in 1962, they took the black cat and left the white one. In 2007, the building was demolished and replaced, and the cat made the move to the new one.

The funeral home closed in March 2023, according to its website.

In January, when Guinn announced on Tampa history Facebook groups that he was negotiating to purchase the property, commenters made it clear that they expected the cat to stay on the roof.

“You better leave the cat or the people will riot!” Caroline Catchpole Spradlin wrote.

“Please just keep the cat on the roof!!!!” added Desiree Lobato Menendez. “It’s local history.”

Guinn responded to nearly every comment with an assurance that he would not dare remove the cat. He doesn’t want to face the ire of his 4-year-old daughter, who wonders if it can magically come to life.

“We live nearby, and she is always talking about the cat,” Guinn said. “Every time we’ve ever driven past the building, she swears the cat is looking at her.”