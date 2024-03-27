Tampa Bay Times journalist Tracey McManus wins Lucy Morgan Prize

Tampa Bay Times reporter Tracey McManus was named the winner of the inaugural Lucy Morgan Prize in a newsroom ceremony this week.

McManus has covered the city of Clearwater and the Church of Scientology since 2015. Her work has included stories about the city’s relationship with Scientology and the organization’s growing control over large portions of downtown Clearwater.

The award is named after the trailblazing Times journalist who died in September at age 82. Morgan won a Pulitzer Prize in 1985 and was known throughout Florida for almost five decades of government and investigative reporting that held powerful figures and institutions accountable.

The Lucy Morgan Prize was created to “honor a journalist or journalists in the Tampa Bay Times newsroom who made a difference — either in our community or inside the Times.”

Speaking to a gathering of Times employees on Tuesday, Editor Mark Katches described Morgan as tenacious, fair-minded, meticulous and fearless — qualities that he said also apply to McManus.

“She is one of the best beat reporters I have ever, ever seen,” Katches said of McManus. “She is on top of everything. She misses nothing…. She’s done it in a way that stands up to incredible pushback and scrutiny.”

McManus thanked her editor Tom Tobin, who previously covered Scientology and the city of Clearwater. In a passage read at the prize announcement, Tobin noted that he had worked with Morgan for years and saw “many of her best traits in Tracey McManus.”

McManus said she loves her job and what she covers.

“I’m passionate about local news,” she said, “because people have a right to know about the people making decisions in their local government and the institutions in their community that impact where they live.”