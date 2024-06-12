Tampa Bay loses dozens of projects as DeSantis wields his veto power

When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state budget in Tampa on Wednesday, he expressed pride in a lower spending plan, brought about in part because he slashed nearly $1 billion in projects from the Legislature’s approved budget.

DeSantis said that some of the cuts were things he didn’t support, while others were good projects that could be funded from other sources — like initiatives to handle wastewater. And while all corners of Tampa Bay felt some of the sting, they weren’t as bad as in some recent years.

So how did Tampa Bay fare?

In Pinellas County, cities saw cuts to infrastructure upgrades, stormwater needs and cultural programs.

St. Petersburg lost $550,000 for shoreline revitalization in North Shore Park and Oldsmar lost $1 million for infrastructure renovation. Safety Harbor lost a combined $2 million for a water main replacement project and a road project.

Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub said the city will look to its reserves or other sources to pay for the upgrades that are not critical but are basic government needs that are “often out of sight, out of mind.”

”I thought they had a good chance of getting signed by the governor, but you never really know until the signature is on the bill,” Ayoub said. “Disappointed but not entirely surprised.”

In St. Petersburg, the Dalí Museum saw $500,000 cut for an education and outreach program.

At Tampa’s Old City Hall, the mood was more upbeat.

”We’re thrilled,” city spokesperson Adam Smith said in a statement. “Tampa’s legislative delegation worked extremely hard on our behalf to successfully include funding for several projects in this year’s state budget, and we consider any request that makes it through the entire process a big win for our community.”

The city scored $479,646 to install dozens of additional cameras across Ybor City, the historic entertainment district and site of a shooting last October that left two dead and dozens injured. An appropriation for $2 million for the resurfacing and reconfiguration of a stretch of Interbay Boulevard near MacDill Air Force Base was also approved.

But the city’s efforts to protect residents vulnerable to sea level rise took a hit, with DeSantis axing $1 million for Palmetto Beach, a historic neighborhood along the shores of McKay Bay. The funding would have restored oyster reef habitat with the aim of reducing erosion, the consequences of storm surge in the historic fishing community.

“These repairs are so needed,” said Tampa City Council member Gwen Henderson. She was also saddened to see that $500,000 to build a bandstand in Perry Harvey Sr. Park, which celebrates the city’s Black history, was vetoed.

”I didn’t want something fancy ... just something to help bring the community together,” she said. “Why would DeSantis cut this? I wish I had his cell so I could call and ask.”

The University of South Florida lost out on $3.9 million to work on lowering opioid abuse statewide and better respond to overdoses.

But USF President Rhea Law noted via email that the budget includes “significant increased recurring operational funding and support for important USF projects.” That includes a $50 million recurring increase to USF’s operational budget to support all three campuses and USF Health and to expand cybersecurity research and the cyber workforce — among other significant allocations to USF.

”We are incredibly grateful to the Florida Legislature for enacting, and to Gov. DeSantis for approving, such an impactful budget for USF,” Law wrote.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister was pleased with $7.25 million in the budget toward a $15 million helicopter with the capacity for 10 people to increase agency’s ability to put out wildfires and perform post-hurricane relief and rescue operations.

”We’re doing more water rescues than we ever have,” he said. “This a tremendous resource.”

Pinellas and Pasco County took a combined hit from the loss of the $3 million for the affordable housing ownership program.

But several large Pasco projects appeared to have missed the veto pen, including $5.1 million for construction of the Wilton Way extension, $3 million for pedestrian bridges and $1.5 million to complete the Pasco Senior Center in Dade City.

Here are some of the local cuts:

Pasco County

Zephyrhills Septic to Sewer Southside Transmission Line - $1.55 million

Zephyr Park Project - $1 million

Riverside Village Septic to Sewer Conversion - $1 million

Parkway Boulevard Sidewalk Project - $585,000

Pasco County Fire Portable Radio Replacement - $540,000

New Port Richey Mobile Library - $50,000

Hillsborough County

Florida State Fair Authority - Fixed Capital Outlay - $12 million

Lithia-Pinecrest Transportation Project - $2 million

Hillsborough County Pebble Beach Bridge - $750,000

More Transplants More Life Organ Donation Education Curriculum and Outreach - $225,000

Hunger Relief and Food Security Project - $66,842

Pinellas County

Madeira Beach - Milling and Resurfacing Area 9 Streets - $1 million

City of Oldsmar - South Oldsmar Infrastructure Renovation - $1 million

Pinellas County Emergency Generators Replacement - $1 million

Pinellas County Ridgecrest Neighborhood Water Quality Improvements Project - $650,000

Ruth Eckerd Hall Hurricane Response & Preparedness - $820,000

Dunedin EOC & North County Fire Training Center: Phase II - $850,000

Dunedin Stormwater Gabion Replacement - $375,000

Kenneth City Multi-Use Emergency Operations & Community Policing Complex - $373,500