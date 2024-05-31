Tampa Bay is in a drought. So why did forest managers OK a controlled burn?

Hillsborough County land managers conducted a prescribed burn in Upper Tampa Bay Park in Oldsmar on Thursday. It was supposed to be over by the afternoon, and all public trails would stay open during the burn.

But after the controlled burn got out of hand and a brush fire tore through more than 100 acres of the park, it’s now closed until further notice.

The Tampa Bay area is experiencing a drought, and spring is typically the driest time of year. Wildfire season in Florida peaks between April, May and June, according to NASA, when hot weather and dry lightning ripen fire conditions.

The Tampa Bay area typically sees 3 inches of rain in May. This month, only 1 inch has fallen, according to the National Weather Service.

So why did Hillsborough forest managers conduct a prescribed burn on an abnormally dry day?

State forest managers say the dry season is the most vital time to burn in Florida.

“The reality is, it’s a fine line between doing controlled burns and having wildfire,” said Tommy Price, supervisor for the Florida Forest Service in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. “Usually the best time to burn is when we start transitioning to having wildfires.”

“The probability of something going wrong is slim. Unfortunately, it did go wrong.”

But if prescribed burns don’t happen, wildfire risk rises.

Fire is important to Florida’s ecosystem. Many native plants, such as longleaf pines, rely on fire to survive. Florida leads the nation in prescribed burns, where state officials start small, controlled fires to burn away understory growth. The process rids forests of fuel that could propel uncontrollable fires into catastrophic ones.

“Unfortunately the only time people know about it usually is when something goes wrong. So out of 150 burns, you have one that goes bad — that’s the only one people in the general public see,” Price said. “That’s what people need to realize is yes, this looks bad, but if we eliminated prescribed fire altogether, it would be a whole lot worse.”

The Hillsborough park fire started when a palm tree in the controlled burn area caught and sent embers airborne, sparking flames outside of where the team intended to burn, according to firefighters.

“The problem is you don’t know that happened until you see fire,” said Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin. “You see the embers, but you don’t know where they’re going — if they’re hot enough to light.”

Then the winds picked up, fanning the flames, and the blaze really took off, Herrin added.

The fire was put out about 9 p.m. Thursday and had not reignited Friday afternoon, Herrin said.

The National Weather Service issues fire weather forecasts, which predict the risk of wildfires starting and spreading. Meteorologists use two measures when evaluating whether fire risk has reached critical levels: relative humidity and wind speed.

Fire conditions are considered critical when relative humidity is below 35% and wind speed is higher than 15 mph.

Relative humidity was at 36% when the brush fire broke out on Thursday, and it dipped rapidly at the same time the fire grew, according to Stephen Shiveley, a meteorologist with the agency’s Tampa Bay office.

“Especially for Florida, that’s very, very dry,” he said. “It was definitely a very dry day yesterday.”

Wind speeds that day were measured below 5 mph at the agency’s Tampa International Airport monitoring site.

The state forest service issues controlled burn permits the morning of the burn, Price said. This gives the agency time to make sure the weather is still safe to prescribe a scheduled burn. The agency had limited who was allowed to burn Thursday, but granted Hillsborough’s permit because the burn manager who oversees Upper Tampa Bay Park had a spotless track record, he added.

“He’s been here for at least 20 (years) burning on that property and we’ve never had an issue,” Price said. “As far as a controlled burn getting away, we’ve never had one in there.”

No injuries or evacuations were reported due to the brush fire, but two pavilions were damaged, Price said.

“It didn’t leave the property. Nobody’s houses were threatened,” he said. “Other than an impressive smoke column for people, it didn’t shut down traffic. It did more damage to the park itself than anything else.”

Less than 24 hours after the brush fire was first reported to Hillsborough Fire Rescue, Pasco officials issued an emergency burn ban prohibiting campfires, garbage burning and other open fires.

“Pasco County is experiencing extremely dry conditions due to a prolonged lack of rainfall, resulting in an increased risk of brush fires,” the county said in a news release.

Asked if Pasco’s ban was related to the Hillsborough brush fire, spokesperson Ryan Hughes reiterated that the burn ban was issued “due to dry conditions in Pasco County.”

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Hillborough and Pasco counties were at “abnormally dry” levels Thursday. The Keetch-Byram drought index, one way the state estimates the dryness of the soil and decayed plant matter on forest floors, put both counties between 500 to 549 on a scale of 800. An index between 200 and 400 is normal in late spring, according to the Wildland Fire Assessment System.