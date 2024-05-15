Tampa Bay, central Florida at risk for tornadoes as storms approach

Tampa Bay meteorologists say there’s a risk of tornadoes forming Wednesday morning as a cold front brings stormy weather through the middle of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch across much of central Florida until 11 a.m., which means conditions are ripe for tornadoes to form.

Ross Giarratana, a meteorologist with the agency’s Tampa Bay office, said the point of the watch is to allow people plenty of time to be ready for possible severe weather.

“We’re watching radar all day. We have extra staff here monitoring the storms as they move across the area,” he said. “We’re going to really keep a close eye on the potential for strong winds as well as some rotation within the storms that could lead to the potential tornadoes.”

Wind speed is forecasted between 15 and 30 mph, but the storms could bring gusts of 70 mph, according to the weather service.

The Tampa Bay area is under slight risk of severe weather, caused by a cold front moving south across the state that is expected to bring scattered, isolated storms.

This means one neighborhood may see half an inch of rain, while another nearby could be battered repeatedly by multiple rounds of thunderstorms.

“There’s definitely a good amount of moisture in the atmosphere and there’s going to be potential for these storms to move across the same locations multiple times,” Giarratana said.

More than 3 inches of rain in some areas isn’t out of the question, he added. Frequently flooded neighborhoods and urban areas with poor drainage may see some minimal flooding.

The skies are expected to clear after 4 p.m. when high temperatures return, Giarratana said.

“After that, drier air starts to come in from the north, and that should bring an end to the risk of storms at that point,” he said.