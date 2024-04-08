Tampa Bay celebrates partial solar eclipse

People across Tampa Bay donned special eyewear to look up and witness the solar eclipse that crossed North America on Monday.

Although Florida was not one of the 15 states in the Midwest and Northeast that witnessed the skies temporarily darken as the moon blocked the face of the sun, the Tampa Bay area got a partial solar eclipse, with the moon obscuring more than 60% of the sun’s light.

In Clearwater, people picked up free eclipse glasses from the Visit St. Pete/Clearwater booth at The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, which held a viewing party.

Over at Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry, astronomers assisted guests with sun-safe solar telescopes in the museum’s outdoor Science Park.