Tampa Bay area organizations celebrate Ramadan amid Israel-Hamas War

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People of the Muslim faith are celebrating Ramadan as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it’s dedicated to fasting, praying, reflecting and celebrating among the community. However, a local organization says this Ramadan is a bit different due to the ongoing war.

“The celebratory aspect of it is hindered by our community witnessing one of the worst atrocities we have witnessed,” said Wilfredo Ruiz with the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “We cannot completely celebrate when 15,000 children have lost their lives due to the bombing and killing happening in Gaza.”

Wilfredo Ruiz is with CAIR. The civil rights organization advocates on behalf of Muslims and others who have experienced religious discrimination or hate crimes. Ruiz said this particular Ramadan is more about prayer and reflection because of everything going on.

Ramadan is observed for 29 days and there are a wide variety of cultural practices across Islamic countries during the holiday. Primarily, Muslims will fast daily until sunset and celebrate the end of the day by eating with family or at a mosque.

“It’s a introspection, meditation, prayer at times, but also a celebration of the Quran and we celebrate the mercy of God that allows us to break our fast,” Ruiz said.

Ramadan ends on April 9 and the final day is known as Eid. That celebration marks the end of Ramadan. The Islamic Community of Tampa has a full day of celebrations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.