The Tampa Bay area has more state parks than you think. Admission is free to all of them Memorial Day weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Admission to Florida State Parks will be free for all of Memorial Day weekend as part of a broader bill passed by the legislature to provide tax savings for families.

There are more than 30 state parks in the Tampa Bay area, and all of them will have free admission between May 24 and May 27.

“Florida’s 175 award-winning state parks are second to none,” Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a statement. “I encourage all of Florida’s residents and visitors to take advantage of these extra savings and discover the unique experiences the real Florida has to offer.”

State parks in the Tampa Bay area

Alafia River State Park (Lithia)

Allen David Broussard Catfish Creek Preserve State Park (Haines City)

Anclote Key Preserve State Park (Tarpon Springs)

Caladesi Island State Park (Dunedin)

Cockroach Bay Preserve State Park (Ruskin)

Colt Creek State Park (Lakeland)

Crystal River Archaeological State Park (Crystal River)

Crystal River Preserve State Park (Crystal River)

Egmont Key State Park (St. Petersburg)

Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park (Homosassa)

Felburn Park (Crystal River)

Fort Cooper State Park (Inverness)

Fort Foster State Historic Site (Thonotosassa)

General James A. Van Fleet State Trail (Polk City)

Highlands Hammock State Park (Sebring)

Hillsborough River State Park (Thonotosassa)

Honeymoon Island State Park (Dunedin)

Inglis Dam & Island Recreation Area (Crystal River)

Lake Kissimmee State Park (Lake Wales)

Lake Manatee State Park (Bradenton)

Little Manatee River State Park (Wimauma)

Madira Bickel Mound State Archaeological Site (Terra Ceia)

Myakka River State Park (Sarasota)

Oscar Scherer State Park (Osprey)

Skyway Fishing Pier State Park (St. Petersburg)

Terra Ceia Preserve State Park (Terra Ceia)

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park (Weeki Wachee)

Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park (Port Richey)

Wingate Creek State Park (Myakka City)

Withlacoochee Bay Trail (Crystal River)

Withlacoochee State Trail (Inverness)

Ybor City Museum State Park (Tampa)

Yulee Sugar Mill Ruins Historic State Park (Homosassa)

For a list of all state parks in Florida, visit the Florida State Parks website.

