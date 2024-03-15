Tampa Bay architects are cautiously optimistic about 2024 construction

All of the construction projects popping up around Tampa Bay wouldn’t be possible without an architect.

These professionals are hired early in the development process, giving them a unique outlook on the health of the industry. In February, the Tampa Bay chapter of the American Institute of Architects surveyed 124 members to gauge their expectations for the year to come.

In this interview, Angela Hendershot, principal at Rowe Architects and president of American Institute of Architects Tampa Bay discusses the survey results and the role her colleagues have played in Tampa Bay’s recent building boom.

The majority of your colleagues who responded to the survey agreed that higher interest rates have had a negative impact on the industry. What’s going on there?

My colleagues who do a higher proportion of work in the private sector are more viscerally impacted. They’re dealing with developers trying to get a loan for a project, looking to see if a rental rate for a multi-family project is going to pencil out once they pay back the construction loan.

I’m working mostly with public projects where we’re seeing the secondary impacts. With inflation generally, the raw materials on the project site are more costly, and the labor on the project site is significantly more costly. That’s sometimes causing headaches even on projects that are already under construction

Has this led to any projects being killed?

I’m sure that has happened though I haven’t seen that directly.

We’ve definitely had projects where clients are either slowing down the pace of the project, pushing it back just a little bit. They may be robbing Peter to pay Paul, pulling some funding from a planned future project to cover the increase of a current one and acknowledging that they’re going to have to figure out what to do down the road.

Do you see the interest rate situation improving anytime soon?

It’s hard to say.

Interest rates was a question that came up even from the legislators and no one seems to have a consensus on where we’re going. It’s not helpful because the market likes predictability.

Your colleagues seemed to have a positive outlook despite concerns about real estate. Sixty-four percent of people who responded to the survey said they expect demand for architectural services in Tampa Bay to increase this year. What’s driving this optimism?

I would say that cautious optimism feels appropriate. The situation here in Florida is unique compared to many markets in the country in that we are currently net adding residents and expect to continue to net add residents.

I think that’s generally positive for the construction market because those people need to be accommodated. Their children need to be accommodated with schools, there will need to be more infrastructure, more shops, more services.

We’re also seeing clients being creative in renovating instead of building new in some cases. We’re doing a lot of historic preservation projects right now. And modifying existing spaces to meet new needs. Those are engaging and challenging projects. They meet a need hopefully at a lesser cost.

The Tampa Bay area has grown so fast so quickly. Do you see that slowing down any time soon?

Real estate values have certainly gone up dramatically in this area. But I think and my colleagues seem to concur, that’s in part because we were maybe undervalued and maybe under the radar in the Tampa Bay area, relative to other cities our size. I think we’ve probably come closer to what our actual value is.

We’ve been on such a crazy upward trajectory that I would expect the pace of growth to slow down but not necessarily to start going the other direction.

How are architects thinking about this growth and the best way to manage it on a local level?

The nature of our profession is problem solving. It’s thinking about the built environment, not only in individual buildings, but in the way that cities come together. Smartly planned growth is hugely beneficial. And poorly planned growth can definitely be a negative drag on a community.

Architects want to engage in those conversations. We want to be involved with our local governments, with our local planning departments.

That’s part of what the American Institute of Architects really tries to do. To make those connections between the design community and the community leaders that are making big picture growth decisions to try and help kind of just put the pieces in order so that the growth is as thoughtful and beneficial as it can be.

Is Tampa Bay a good place to work as an architect?

I have this conversation with architecture students a lot. There’s always going to be a draw to, big firms in big cities doing big projects, and understandably so. That can be very exciting.

But I also have the conversation with them that they’re going to have more of a kind of tangible impact, often in a smaller firm in their own communities. They’re going to be able to make the big decisions themselves, the decisions that chart the course of a project, at a smaller local firm.

There is absolutely a draw to working in Florida and Tampa Bay. There’s such a wonderful mix of having a smaller community feel but having all the same amenities that larger cities have.