Can Tammy Murphy shut down Kim-mentum with Bergen Democrats' blessing? | Stile

New Jersey’s governors often use the center-aisle entrance to the Assembly chamber before a major speech to pump hands of lawmakers and friends on their way to the dais.

But before last Tuesday’s annual budget address, Gov. Phil Murphy extended his hand to one guest who typically isn’t seen in Trenton for the annual ritual: Paul Juliano, the powerful Bergen County Democratic chairman, who joined several Bergen legislators.

And, it was worth noting, Murphy also sought out Juliano for a hand-pump on his way out of the chamber after his 75-minute speech that laid out his plans for New Jersey's fiscal year 2025.

Murphy’s reach-out to Juliano, who is also his $280,000-a-year chief executive of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, served as a reminder of the political undercurrent roiling beneath last Tuesday’s pageantry.

Murphy World zooms in on Bergen

Trenton, NJ — February 27, 2024 -- Assemblywoman Lisa Swain with Bergen County Democratic Chair, Paul Juliano and Assemblyman Louis Greenwald during Governor Phil Murphy's budget address for New Jersey's 2025 fiscal year.

Juliano, for the moment, looms as the most important person in the orbit of Murphy World. On Monday night, at a union hall in Paramus, Juliano will preside over the nominating convention for the Bergen County Democratic Party. The 1,300 voting delegates are expected to cast their ballots privately on paper for their preferred candidate to be the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.

A former Department of Public Works official from Fairview, Juliano is now the chief mechanic for Murphy. Under pressure from the governor's office, Juliano is tasked with getting the Bergen County Democratic machine up and running to carry first lady Tammy Murphy to the finish line in her quest for the Democratic nomination to succeed Sen. Bob Menendez.

And the prize? The coveted Bergen County party’s endorsement, which would give Tammy Murphy preferential placement on the June 4 ballot — the line — with other endorsed candidates. With a few notable exceptions, candidates bracketed on the line are assured victory.

That machine, however, is facing another challenge. Can it also crush the surprising insurgency of Rep. Andy Kim, the wily three-term congressman from Burlington County? Kim and Tammy Murphy are vying to succeed Menendez, who is facing federal corruption charges and is not likely to seek reelection. Also in the race are Patricia Campos-Medina, a Latina social justice and union activist, and Lawrence Hamm, a longtime social justice activist from Newark.

Tammy Murphy first seemed like a lock. But now?

When Tammy Murphy entered the race in November, most New Jersey political professionals would have predicted an easy win for her in Bergen. After all, Juliano quickly endorsed her, and that endorsement was later followed by others from nearly 100 elected officials throughout the county, including the nine Democratic county commissioners and most of the Democratic municipal chairs in Bergen’s 70 municipalities.

It seemed that Bergen, the county that is home to New Jersey's second-largest number of registered Democrats, was clearly Murphy country. Tammy Murphy also lined up the endorsements of Essex County, home to the largest number of Democrats, and Middlesex County, another Democratic powerhouse. If past primaries served as prologue, Tammy Murphy was a lock.

Tammy Murphy addresses the Monmouth County Democratic organization on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

But Kim, a former Obama official who flipped a Republican seat in 2017, has upended the predictable forecast. He stunned the Murphys last month by scoring a blowout victory in the endorsement convention in Monmouth County, followed by a strong win in his home county of Burlington and another in Hunterdon.

Although those are smaller Democratic counties, the victories gave Kim momentum heading into Monday’s event at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 164 hall in Paramus. And despite the mini-army of officials backing Tammy Murphy, the delegates can still vote their consciences.

She is still the favorite to win, but Kim heads into the convention riding a wave of grassroots discontent over Murphy’s campaign, which many see as a grand exercise in nepotism. After all, Tammy Murphy is a former Republican who has never held office — but was able to lock up endorsements simply through her husband’s power.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), speaks during the Bergen County unity rally at Overpeck County Park on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Leonia. Hundreds gathered to discuss the racism facing Asian Americans and to show support and unity.

A Kim upset is no longer outside the realm of possibility. It not only would upend the old playbook but would turn Kim into the favorite to win the nomination.

That has put pressure on Juliano to halt the Kim challenge in its tracks on Monday. He has reportedly worked hard whipping support among the municipal chairpersons to make sure their local delegates vote for Tammy Murphy.

In a brief interview before the governor’s speech on Tuesday, Juliano said he did not meet with Kim before he endorsed Tammy Murphy. Asked if maybe he might have at least personally sat down with Kim before publicly pledging his support for Tammy Murphy, Juliano explained that it wasn’t necessary.

“He never came to Northern Jersey," Juliano said, referring to Kim. “I like her very much. I think she's done a lot of great work across the state. Personally, I did speak to almost all the municipal chairs to let them know this is how I felt and these would be my intentions. So I didn’t do it in a vacuum.”

Yet, in a conference call with reporters last week to discuss his lawsuit seeking to abolish the county line ballot method, Kim argued that county party leaders employed a number of “counterprogramming” hijinks that effectively undermined his ability to make his case to the party’s delegates. He said, for example, the first lady was granted an audience before the county committee in January. When asked if he could make a similar appearance, he was told that a meeting could be scheduled after Monday’s convention.

“What good is that?” he asked.

But party officials said the January event was an informal gathering of local Democrats that had nothing to do with a county organization.

Juliano also said Kim held events in Fair Lawn and Ridgewood with county committee members where Murphy wasn’t invited. (Kim countered that the county committee, in turn, scheduled other party events at the same time as the meeting in Ridgewood, possibly reducing the number of delegates who might have heard him make his appeal.)

“We intend to make certain that we have a very fair, objective process as it relates to the convention,’’ Juliano said.

This kind of war of words over internal party logistics illustrates the high stakes involved. Then again, although Juliano may hold sway over voting members of the committee, his power becomes less certain in another contest: the casting of ballots by regular Democratic voters on June 4.

