Tammy Baldwin, Eric Hovde agree to first televised debate in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

MADISON – Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican businessman Eric Hovde will square off in the first scheduled debate of Wisconsin's Senate race at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.

The debate, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation, will take place in Madison and will be televised and broadcast on radio throughout the state.

The candidates will field questions from panelists who have yet to be announced in an hour-long format moderated by veteran journalist Jill Geisler, who previously moderated WBA debates in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022.

“The WBA Foundation is honored to provide this important debate to Wisconsin’s voters as part of our long history of using our debates to promote the civic and political process.” said WBA Foundation president and CEO Michelle Vetterkind in a statement.

Wisconsin's U.S Senate election could help determine which party controls the body after November's election. Baldwin, who is seeking a third term, is locked in a nationally watched reelection battle with Hovde.

In a statement, Baldwin said she's looking forward to the debate "so voters across the state can learn more about the work we’re doing together and the choice they have in this race."

Hovde thanked the WBA Foundation for "providing every Wisconsinite across the state the opportunity to hear my solutions to restore the American Dream."

The debate will be available for Wisconsin radio and television stations to broadcast live or on delay.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tammy Baldwin, Eric Hovde to debate in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race