Tammie Virdin with Texas Forts Trail receives $300 from Pay It Forward

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The executive director of Texas Forts Trail was recently awarded with $300 for the work she does for the area and Texas through the KLST Pay It Forward campaign that is sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Tammie Virdin shared that she travels across Texas to promote state heritage and culture tourism through visitable sites to make an economic impact for 29 counties.

“There are 10 regions throughout the state of Texas, so there are 10 of me throughout the whole state,” Virdin said.

She along with these other individuals works to promote state parks, forts, museums, historic homes, guest ranches and so much more in other regions as well as learning what is offered in other regions.

Virdin shared how important it is to preserve Texas history.

“It is important to preserve it and our history. Love it, hate it, it is controversial but it is our history,” she said. “It is our makeup, it is what formed most of our communities, it’s how we live, it’s our culture and it is very important to preserve that and to tell that story over and over again.”

Because of the hard work that Virdin puts in to promoting the region, she was selected as this week’s Pay It Forward recipient.

“You do so much for, you know, our area and our state in promoting everybody so we definitely want to say thank you,” said KLST’s Senora Scott.

