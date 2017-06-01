Bangladesh good, but England better

Hosts England pulled off the highest successful run chase in Champions Trophy history when it beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the opening match at The Oval on Thursday.

England hauled in Bangladesh's 305-6 by scoring 308-2 with 16 balls to spare in a brilliant start to the eighth championship.

An unbeaten 133 by a cramping Joe Root, a 95 by opener Alex Hales, and an unbeaten 75 by captain Eoin Morgan paced an aggressive England to what, in the end, was a comfortable win in sunny conditions.

England was on the receiving end of the previous highest chase in trophy history, a loss in 2013 to Sri Lanka, which made 297-3.

Bangladesh threatened the same punishment in its first one-day international on English soil in seven years by producing its highest score against England, and the eighth-best total in trophy history, 40 runs more than its previous best.

The big contributor was opener Tamim Iqbal, who made 128, the highest ever individual score for Bangladesh in the trophy. He combined for 166 with Mushfiqur Rahim, who was out for 79 straight after Tamim departed.

Their twin exits in the 45th over forced new batsmen to start afresh, and the total ended up being not quite what Bangladesh hoped for.

Root, hobbling between the wickets, manoeuvred the ball around calmly and he and Morgan were always in control of the chase in an unbroken partnership of 143.

Root posted his 10th one-day international century, off 115 deliveries, and hit one six and 11 fours in his highest score in this format of the game.

Morgan had won the toss in sunny conditions and asked Bangladesh to bat, but Tamim and Soumya Sarkar carefully added 56 for the first wicket before the latter was caught on the cover point boundary for 28.

Imrul Kayes, on 19, was brilliantly caught by a diving Mark Wood at mid on but Mushfiqur and Tamim gradually accelerated the scoring rate with crisp strokes around the ground to wild cheers from the pockets of flag-waving Bangladesh fans in a lively crowd.

Ben Stokes and Tamim were involved in a verbal altercation as tempers frayed but the left-hander reached his century off 124 balls, including two sixes and 11 fours.

Tamim skied Liam Plunkett to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Mushfiqur was caught in the deep for 79 off the next ball, allowing England to restrict the boundary flow in the closing overs and keep the Bangladesh total down.

Australia and New Zealand are the other teams in Group A with the top two advancing to the semi-finals.