Tallmadge police bust gambling operation on West Avenue, charge 11 people

Tallmadge police said Wednesday that a recent investigation led to gambling charges for 11 individuals at Pallet Palace, a West Avenue business and illegal gambling site.

Four men and four women were arrested on misdemeanor charges of gambling. Two men and a woman were charged with operating a gambling house, also a misdemeanor.

Several gambling machines were seized in the April 3 operation, police said.

The arrests in Tallmadge preceded an April 10 gambling bust in the Kenmore neighborhood of Akron. In that operation, police with a search warrant raided a Kenmore business in the 1400 block of Kenmore Boulevard.

Two men, ages 52 and 63, and a 30-year-old woman were charged with operating a gambling house and prohibition against gambling. Their names were not released.

Akron police also seized 22 gambling machines, a handgun, methamphetamine and more than $14,000 in cash.

In June of last year, Akron police obtained a search warrant and raided what they said was another illegal gambling operation just a couple of blocks away, in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard.

In that case, police arrested five people and seized about 40 gaming machines, fentanyl and several guns.

On April 17, Akron police conducted a search of an operation in the 200 block of East Market Street. During the search, officers seized nearly two dozen gambling machines, two handguns, electronics and more than $7,000 in cash.

Akron police said at the time the investigation was ongoing, with additional arrests and charges "likely."

And last July, federal prosecutors indicted seven people charged with operating illegal gambling establishments in Stark County.

