Is This the Tallest Teen in the World? 16-Year-Old Stands at 7 Feet, 4 Inches

This British teen may be more than seven feet tall, but he’s not done growing.

At 16 years old, Brandon Marshall of Suffolk may be the tallest teen in the world.

"I was a normal size up until the age of nine," Marshall told SWNS.

Marshall explained he was about six feet tall by 13 years old, and grew rapidly since then. In the last year, he grew more than five inches.

"He does tend to struggle with roofs, ceilings, doorways — just everything normal size people take for granted," his mom, Lynn Quelch, said.

He became the tallest teen in the world when the former record holder, Broc Brown of the U.S., turned 20 years old last year. Brown is 7 feet, 8 inches tall.

But, the title doesn't come cheap.

"Shoes have always been a problem because I will never be able to find them and they are really expensive," Marshall said of his size 17 feet.

Marshall now sleeps in a super king bed while awaiting his $1,400 custom one (made of two beds together to give him eight feet in length). In case he grows, his new bed will extend up to nine feet long.

Marshall also eats up to 8,000 calories a day in meals and snacks.

"I am constantly shopping to keep the fridge stocked," his mom said.

The title also has its perks. Thanks to his good grades and basketball talent, colleges with strong athletic programs have been keeping a close eye on him.

"All the good colleges that have good basketball academies attached to them are all fighting over him as to who will get him," his mom said. "He absolutely loves it."

In fact, he currently competes internationally in countries like Lithuania with the Welsh National Team.

His older brother and sister are an average height, and Marshall was tested for Marfan syndrome, a condition that causes people to be tall and thin, when he was young. However, he tested negative.

"All his tests results have come back inconclusive, which means he hasn't got it because it would be a definitive yes or no and so they are a bit baffled," his mom said. "But medically, everyday wise, he just gets on with it. He just has to bend through everything so he doesn't clonk his head."

Doctors are continuing to examine his genes to determine what causes his astronomical height.

In the meantime, Marshall does everything a normal teenager does, including studying for exams and hanging out with his peers.

He is nicknamed "Tiny" by his closest friends.

RELATED STORIES

Meet the 6-Foot-9-Inch Woman Who Says She's the Tallest Model in the World

Friends Call World's Tallest Teen a 'Gentle Giant' - and He Can't Stop Growing

World's Tallest Man Meets the World's Shortest Woman

Related Articles: