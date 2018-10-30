New Tallest Statue in the World Is Twice the Size of the Statue of Liberty

The world's tallest statue was unveiled Wednesday in India.

The nearly 600-foot figure is of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an independence-era leader who became India's first home minister.

Called the Statue of Unity, the homage to Patel is located in the western state of Gujarat and cost $408 million.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is from Gujarat, promised the statue "is going to become a worldwide tourist attraction."

"See our height, measure this nation's height. This is what we want."

The monolith is 177 feet higher than China's Spring Temple Buddha in Henan province. That statue is now the world's second tallest.

