The tallest skyscraper in the US has just been approved for ‘unlimited’ height

This surprisingly located supertall just cleared a crucial hurdle.

In Oklahoma City — where plans are underway for what would be, at 1,907 feet high, the tallest building in the US — developer Matteson Capital has now received the green light to build a tower without any height restrictions, according to Dezeen.

Last Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council approved a new zoning application for the controversial Legends Tower removing height restrictions that were part of the original plan, which called for it to be built to 1,750 feet high. That height would have made it the nation’s second tallest building after Manhattan’s One World Trade, which — as a nod to America — rises to 1,776 feet.

A rendering showing Legends Tower looming over Oklahoma City. Courtesy of AO

The Oklahoma City Council has approved a zoning change allowing developer Matteson Capital to build a 1,907-foot tower. Renderings courtesy of AO

The current Oklahoma City skyline. Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Oklahoma development received initial height approvals back in April, and is now set to move forward with construction of the architectural marvel. It will include two apartment buildings, low-income housing, garages, and a Hyatt Dream Hotel with 480 rooms and 85 condos set 22 stories above parking and retail space.

The only hurdle remaining for America’s would-be highest skyscraper is the issue of its proposed Las Vegas-like digital signage, set to span up and across all four of its towers. This feature has been the most contentious in previous rezoning presentations, according to the Oklahoman.

Construction is now slated to begin on the project in the fall. Renderings courtesy of AO

“The signage language was removed and will be replaced with what will be the most detailed signing package that will be submitted that the city probably has ever seen,” Mark Zitzow, director of urban planning at development consultant Johnson & Associates, told the outlet. “There are no billboards permitted, there are no accessory signs permitted. We will have to submit a sign package that will show every sign on the project, the LED lighting, and visuals on what the public view will be.”

Construction on the $1.2 billion, two-phase development was once slated to begin this summer — but has now been pushed to the fall.