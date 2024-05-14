What is the tallest building in Baton Rouge?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Get a bird’s eye view of the city of Baton Rouge from its tallest building, the Louisiana State Capitol.

The National Register of Historic Places said the 34-story building stands at 450 feet. The Art Deco-style building started construction in 1930.

People can tour the Louisiana State Capitol and get a view of the city from the 27th floor on the observation deck. Visitors can learn more about the House and Senate chambers and the site of former Gov. Huey P. Long’s assassination.

The second-tallest building in Baton Rouge is One American Place, a 24-floor skyscraper standing 308 feet tall, according to the Downtown Development District.

