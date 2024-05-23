Tallahassee will be stop on National League of Cities' 'Centennial Roadshow'

The National League of Cities is celebrating its 100th birthday – and it's bringing the party to Tallahassee.

The League announced that the next leg of their "Centennial Roadshow: 100 years, 100 cities" will take them to the Sunshine State and the capital.

It defines itself as "an organization comprised of city, town and village leaders focused on improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents" and claims "the trust and support of more than 2,700 cities across the nation."

"Our mission is to relentlessly advocate for, and protect the interests of, cities, towns and villages by influencing federal policy, strengthening local leadership and driving innovative solutions," its website says.

Julia Merlo, program specialist for the League, said in a statement the commemorative road trip "aims to celebrate the diversity, resilience, and transformation of America's local communities."

Florida leg of tour began May 20

Kicking off in February, the roadshow started at the University of Kansas, where the organization was founded, and has toured states such as Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and more. The Florida leg began May 20 and is currently in Palm Beach County, with stops in Miramar, Wellington, West Palm Beach, among others.

"Earlier this week, we proudly kicked off the southern leg of our Centennial Roadshow, visiting remarkable cities, towns and villages like my hometown, South Bay, Florida," said National League of Cities CEO and Executive Director Clarence E. Anthony.

“Over the next several weeks, NLC is excited to be welcomed into communities across the South by local leaders,” Anthony added.

The League will be continuing the tour May 29 and will be stopping in Coral Springs and Orlando before making its way up to the Big Bend.

