Tallahassee seniors left in dark for days after tornadoes could spur housing policy change

After over 100 Tallahassee senior citizens were left in the dark for days after tornadoes ripped through the capital, elected officials and state agency leaders are looking to require developers who build affordable housing for seniors and people with disabilities in Florida to include emergency generators.

“It will cost more, but what is the liability if we don’t?” asked Rep. Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee.

The move, backed by Tant, comes after residents of the Brookestone Senior Residences in Tallahassee were left without power for four days after three tornadoes struck in May.

Wheelchair-bound residents of the 55-plus affordable housing complex were stuck on the second and third floor without elevator access; insulin and dialysis-dependent residents were at risk of becoming sick; and everyone lost all the food in their refrigerators, residents said.

Rep. Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee, speaks at a resident town hall meeting at Brookestone Senior Residences in Tallahassee, Florida on May 25, 2024.

By Sunday, some seniors were walking along Apalachee Parkway, a Tallahassee highway close to the apartment complex, asking for food. That evening, Tant, the Red Cross and the Florida Department of Emergency Management were on scene doing welfare checks on residents.

“The point ... is to take from this, learn from this, and fix it so this doesn't happen again, because it was unconscionable to me,” she said.

In Florida, assisted living facilities and nursing homes are required to have a backup power source for four days. The law, signed by Gov. Rick Scott in 2018, was enacted after people died at a Broward County facility in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

But Brookestone isn't an assisted living facility or nursing home. It's an apartment complex for seniors, a category that is not required to have backup electricity measures.

Florida Department of Emergency Services Director Kevin Guthrie speaks with management with the Brookestone Senior Living apartment complex in Tallahassee on Monday morning, May 13, 2024.

“This is kind of a hybrid property, and so this just kind of fell into a gap. Nobody really knew,” Tant told residents at a town hall meeting in May. “It's really hard to be a pioneer in this, and you suffer as a result.”

Tant and the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, created by the state Legislature 40 years ago to promote home ownership and affordable rental housing, are waiting on approval from the agency’s board to require developers to include generators in their tax credit bids for 55-plus affordable housing complexes, Tant said.

Affordable housing is mostly built using tax credits through a federal affordable housing program. Tax credits can incentivize investment in affordable housing in exchange for tax relief.

The generators would need to power the apartment elevators and the community center so residents could have a place to keep cool, store medicine such as insulin in refrigerators, and charge their phones, Tant said.

Rep. Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee, lugs jars of peanut butter from her car to the Brookestone Senior Living apartment complex in Tallahassee on Monday morning, May 13, 2024.

"We need Cambridge Management to actually care about us," said resident David Hand, who, along with other residents, said they "reserve the right" to file a class action lawsuit if Cambridge Management, Inc., the apartment’s management company, does not fix the health and safety issues tenants faced after the storm.

"(We) have the right to live in a healthy and safe environment here at Brookstone," Hand said. "This is our home."

Brookestone residents concerned: What happens the next storm hits?

The Brookestone Senior Residences has more than 100 units tucked away in a neighborhood off of one of Tallahassee’s busiest highways, Apalachee Parkway.

Since the four-day ordeal, residents at Brookestone have united, vowing to band together and advocate for themselves when, not if, another storm hits.

David Hand speaks at a resident town hall meeting at Brookestone Senior Residences in Tallahassee, Florida on May 25, 2024.

Hurricane season is forecasted to be “hyperactive” this year, with at least two-thirds more total tropical activity than normal and a most likely outcome of a little over twice average activity.

"We are responsible for taking care of ourselves as much as possible," said one resident at last month's town hall meeting. "We appreciate the agencies, and we're glad that they exist, but when they're not there, what then? We're coming up on June with the hurricane season. We need to together, collectively, begin to get those items that we're going to need as a community because when they leave, we're still here."

At that meeting, six days before hurricane season began on June 1, Hand and other tenants asked Cambridge Management, Inc. what their plan was when the power goes out again.

In front of Tant and a representative from Quincy Republican state Sen. Corey Simon’s office, residents wanted to know if there would be a working emergency phone number, as the number they called the weekend on the tornadoes didn’t work.

And they wanted to know if there would be a property manager on site if there was another natural disaster.

Linemen from Jacksonville work on power lines at the Brookestone Senior Living apartment complex in Tallahassee on Monday morning, May 13, 2024.

A manager from Cambridge who traveled from south Florida for the meeting said the company was not aware of the power outage until Sunday night, three days after Friday’s tornadoes, when they were informed by Tant’s office.

Tant said it took her three calls to reach management that evening, and the property manager showed up only after Tant said the situation was dire enough that Kevin Guthrie, the state's emergency management director, and the fire department were going to “kick down doors because he was afraid there were dead people on the other side.”

“We do care, and we do want to hear everyone’s concerns,” a Cambridge Management employee told the group of residents. “We’re taking notes, and we will take this up with our upper management.”

Ana Goñi-Lessan, state watchdog reporter for the USA TODAY Network – Florida, can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Seniors 'abandoned' after Tallahassee tornadoes could spur new rule