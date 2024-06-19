Tallahassee to roll out 'School Speed Zone Enforcement' program

The City of Tallahassee is looking to roll out their "School Speed Zone Enforcement" ordinance after settling on a vendor.

At Wednesday's city commission meeting, commissioners are set to vote to allow the city manager to enter into a contract. After receiving seven proposals, an evaluation committee chose RedSpeed Florida, LLC.

The city passed its ordinance May 8, which looks to fall in line with state law after lawmakers earlier this year passed a measure (HB 657), since approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The city ordinance allows equipment to detect speeding in school zones and institutes a $100 fine for violators.

RedSpeed Florida will be installing speed detection systems and will carry out services, meaning speeding drivers will receive and pay tickets through RedSpeed.

The money received through fines will pay for both the service and the rest will go into city coffers as revenue. The agenda material does not say how much the city is expected to get in the first year.

If you go

The Tallahassee City Commission meets at 3 p.m. in City Hall, 300 S. Adams St.

A public hearing on other matters is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@tallahassee.com or on Twitter/X: @ari_v_otero.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Company picked to handle Tallahassee school speed zone enforcement