Tallahassee Police, SWAT team trying to get 'barricaded' suspect to leave home

Tallahassee Police officers have descended on a residential area in southeast Tallahassee Thursday while "attempting to effect an arrest on a barricaded suspect."

Officers arrived in the 2000 block of Alban Avenue around 11 a.m. in response to a disturbance, according to a TPD social media update. No homes have been evacuated but there are roads closed in the residential area.

TPD negotiators are communicating with the suspect through a megaphone, according to WCTV, and have already used a stun grenade to try to get the suspect to leave the home. They are considering using pepper spray as well, the TV station reported.

The Tactical Apprehension and Control Team, TPD's SWAT team, was later called to the scene "due to the nature of the incident."

Tallahassee Police officers surround a home in an attempt to arrest a suspect, March 7, 2024.

Initial investigative efforts developed probable cause to arrest the man on charges of aggravated assault. Police provided no other details on the circumstances of the assault.

As of Thursday afternoon, he still has not been taken into custody.

"This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available," TPD said.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police, SWAT team trying to arrest 'barricaded' suspect