Tallahassee police: More than $1 million stolen from city; TPD, Secret Service investigating

The Tallahassee Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Secret Service, has launched a fraud investigation after more than $1 million in city funds were reportedly stolen.

City of Tallahassee officials reported Thursday to TPD's Financial Crimes Unit that "more than a million dollars in City funds had been stolen from an outside source," according to a news release from the city.

"TPD takes any allegations of fraudulent activity seriously and will work tirelessly to investigate them thoroughly," the city said in a news release. "Detectives are working diligently with the Secret Service to recover the City’s funds and ensure justice is secured in this case."

The case is an open and active investigation.

It is unclear when and how the theft actually took place and whether this is a result of hacking. Calls to TPD and the City of Tallahassee spokesperson were not immediately returned.

A local Secret Service representative said the agency cannot give comment on any active investigation.

A history of large-scale thefts

This is the second time a large-scale theft was reported by the city of Tallahassee. In 2019, almost $500,000 was stolen from the city's payroll after a foreign entity breached the city's third party vendor.

An investigation, that also involved the Secret Service, revealed that the cyber-attack redirected the automatic deposits of 192 city workers, pointing to numerous holes in the security protocols of the payroll application.

Tallahassee Police Sgt. Adam Miller, who oversaw an investigation into a 2019 foreign cyber-attack of the city's direct deposit payroll in April, displays a credit card maker.

Of the $499,000 stolen, roughly 83%, $410,000, was recovered, and all the employees were compensated.

This is a breaking story check back for details.

