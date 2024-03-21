The Tallahassee Police Department's Tactical Apprehension and Control Team is training in a residential area in the 900 block of Bates Drive, March 21, 2024.

If you live in or near South City, you may have heard "loud bangs, crashes and sirens" on Thursday.

Here's why: The Tallahassee Police Department hosted a training session for its Tactical Apprehension and Control (TAC) Team in that south side-residential area between Magnolia Drive and Orange Avenue.

The law enforcement agency had posted a social media notice alerting those in the 900 block of Bates Drive to be prepared to hear "loud bangs, crashes and sirens."

Officers could be seen carrying guns and be heard giving verbal commands "to role players as part of the exercise," according to a social media post.

"At TPD, training is a top priority," TPD said. "It helps us ensure the safety of our community and enables us to apprehend violent offenders or those who seek to cause harm to others. Your understanding is important to us as we work to enhance our readiness to serve and protect."

The TAC Team is usually deployed to help in "high-risk operations" that involve barricaded suspects, dignitary protection, hostage situations and high-risk arrest and search warrants, according to the city of Tallahassee's website.

Tallahassee police alerts community of officer training in South City