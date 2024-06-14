Tallahassee Museum announces birth of red wolf pups

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Tallahassee Museum has announced the birth of a new litter of endangered red wolves.

4-year-old female red wolf Arrow birthed two healthy pups, one male and one female, on April 26. The father, Rainier, was born in the museum’s last litter in 2017.

This red wolf litter is the fourth to have been born at the Tallahassee Museum since 1998.

After their last exam, Forgotten Coast Animal Hospital Dr. Manuel said the pups are healthy and developing well.

According to a release from the Tallahassee Museum, the red wolf parents tend to keep their pups well protected in the den box as they do in the wild, which is why the pups are usually not visible for two to three months until after their birth.

“The Tallahassee Museum has been a key participant in the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan, now the American Red Wolf SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction) Project since 1988, following the

alarming decline of wild red wolves,” the release said. “At the time, fewer than 20 red wolves were in the wild and declared biologically extinct.”

The release also said red wolves are the most endangered canid in the world with less than 250 on earth.

