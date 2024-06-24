Tallahassee man sentenced to 25 years for January shooting at Leon Arms Apartments

Suavae Orion Nash, 23, will also have to serve 10 years on probation after his release.

A Tallahassee man was sentenced last week to a mandatory 25 years in state prison following his conviction on an attempted first-degree murder charge for a January shooting at the Leon Arms Apartments.

Suavae Orion Nash, 23, will also have to serve 10 years on probation after his release, according to the State Attorney's Office in Tallahassee.

Here's what happened, according to a summary provided by prosecutors:

Officers were dispatched Jan. 25 to the Leon Arms on Holton Street about a shooting. "When they arrived, they found the victim at the top of the stairs bleeding from what appeared to be three gunshot wounds."

At trial, witnesses testified that Nash had been "in an argument with the victim because he believed the victim stole his firearm. The victim was adamant that he did not have the gun. (Nash) told him he was either going to 'stand (up) about it or die about it.'

Nash "immediately walked across to a nearby apartment, retrieved a different firearm, and shot at the victim six times. He then fled the scene and was arrested six days later."

Nash was represented by Assistant Public Defender Ashley Coyle Alvarez and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Shavonne McCants. Circuit Judge Joshua Hawkes presided at the one-day trial at the Leon County Courthouse in downtown Tallahassee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee man sentenced to 25 years for shooting at Leon Arms