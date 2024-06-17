Tallahassee man charged with setting fire in local Walmart as diversion from shoplifting

Investigators say a man set a fire in an aisle at a Tallahassee Walmart to create a diversion to steal a bicycle and other items.

Charles Johnson, 46, was charged June 3 with first-degree felony arson of a building with people present and petit theft greater than $100, a misdemeanor. He is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was called to the scene at the time of the fire at the Walmart on Lagniappe Way, according to court records. Employees put out the fire by the time firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.

Security footage shows Johnson preparing his escape by picking a bike off the rack, placing it by a fire escape door at the east side of the building and stealing a bag to carry other items he took from the store, according to court records.

"Johnson is seen talking with an unidentified store patron and goes and looks at the aisle the fire is in," records say. "Johnson takes the bike and bag and proceeds out of the emergency exit."

Investigators with the state's Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations found two pairs of "heavily charred" jeans on the floor of an aisle in the outdoors section of the store and more than one burned lifejackets.

"The fire gave Johnson a distraction to take the items and exit the emergency door," records say.

Later that day, Johnson went to another Walmart on Apalachee Parkway. There, he was seen on security footage taking a rechargeable battery pack valued at $10.

Leon County sheriff's deputies later found Johnson near the bridge on Weems Road with the bicycle, bag and battery pack.

Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee man set fire in Walmart to hide shoplifting, police say