Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee is hosting a free legal clinic to answer civil legal questions and concerns, according to a press release.

Local lawyers will attend the event Saturday, April 27, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Nims Middle School for "free legal consults, advice, and pro bono representation on just about every type of legal issue," the release said.

Legal topics may include family law, landlord-tenant disputes, bankruptcy proceedings, foreclosures, small claims, contracts and more.

"This event brings together all areas of law in an effort to serve our vulnerable populations," the release said.

Participating partners include Legal Services of North Florida, Florida 2nd Circuit Judicial Court, Bankruptcy Pro Bono Project, American Inns of Court, Bankruptcy Bar Association, Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (FACDL), Florida Government Bar Association, Leon County Clerk of Courts, 2nd Circuit Public Defender Jessica Yeary, Paralegal Association of Florida, Tallahassee Bar Association, Tallahassee Barristers, Tallahassee Women Lawyers, Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee, and Florida State University College of Law.

Nims Middle School is at 723 W. Orange Ave. in Tallahassee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee lawyers offer free help at local walk-in legal clinic