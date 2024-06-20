Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU, League of Women Voters set slate of local candidate forums

Who will be in charge of keeping our community safe? Who will make the decisions about educating and protecting our children, deciding what our local priorities are and what our local tax dollars will support?

Voters will decide that and more in the 2024 elections.

We consider it our responsibility to help you become as informed as you can be about who you will be voting for in the upcoming state and local elections. And many of the races will likely be decided in the Aug. 20 primary.

To that end, we’ll again be partnering with WFSU and the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee to broadcast our popular virtual candidate forums before the primary and general elections this year.

We’ve invited the candidates for races in the upcoming primary to meet with us panel style at the WFSU studios. We’re inviting you to watch live in your home or office on Facebook, YouTube or on Tallahassee.com. If you can’t make the live broadcast, watch a replay on-demand later.

Remember, the meetings on this list are for candidates that appear on the August 20 primary ballot. If a particular contest doesn’t appear on the ballot until November, we won’t be interviewing those candidates until after the primary.

Ahead of the primary and general elections, you’ll also find the occasional column from a candidate on our opinion page. The Democrat allows a single column from a candidate each election cycle after the qualifying period.

Candidate forum schedule

June 25: Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 1 (1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

June 26: Leon County School Board District 2 (11 a.m. to noon)

June 26: Leon County School Board District 4 (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.)

June 27: Leon County Schools Superintendent (11 a.m. to noon)

June 27: Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 2 (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

July 16: Leon County Property Appraiser (11 a.m. to noon)

July 16: Leon County Judge Seat 4 (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.)

July 28: Florida Senate District 3 Democratic Primary (TBD)

Forums will be broadcast live at the Tallahassee Democrat's Facebook page, the Tallahassee Democrat's YouTube Channel and on Tallahassee.com.

WFSU will also be streaming the forums, archiving them on their website and will be airing the forums on the radio as well.

WFSU will also be streaming the forums, archiving them on their website and will be airing the forums on the radio as well.

Forums will range between an hour in duration or an hour and a half depending on the number of candidates.

Have a burning question on a city or county issue you'd like the candidates to address? Submit your query to news@tallahassee.com and we'll consider it in the mix.

Election guide: Vote with confidence

Our special primary election section with a Q&A and head-to-head comparison of the candidates will be printed and inserted into the paper on Sunday, Aug. 4 ahead of early voting. We’ll also have our ultimate election guide online with links to all our coverage.

Be sure to subscribe to keep up with all our coverage this election cycle.

