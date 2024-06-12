Tallahassee Classical principal forced out as school transitions to new oversight

The governing board of Tallahassee Classical School, which went viral last year after a controversy involving Michelangelo's "David" statue being used in an art lesson, has removed yet another principal.

Headmaster Cara Wynn was asked to resign from her position Monday, according to an email obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat that was sent to parents.

Cara Wynn, principal of Tallahassee Classical School was asked to resign Monday, June 11. She joined the school as principal in May 2023.

"We want to thank Mrs. Wynn for her service to Tallahassee Classical School," wrote Tallahassee attorney Tim Qualls, the board chair. Qualls has not responded to messages seeking comment. An effort to reach Wynn was unsuccessful.

Wynn led the school only since May 2023. That's when her predecessor, Hope Carrasquilla, was ousted after the "David" uproar, which sparked news headlines internationally. Carrasquilla was asked to resign amid pushback from the Renaissance art lesson; a handful of parents raised concerns over the famed sculpture's nudity.

Tallahassee Classical School is a tuition-free, public charter school under the Leon County Schools umbrella. It was founded in 2020 by two local mothers, Jana Sayler and Adrienne Campbell, now a deputy secretary at the Department of Juvenile Justice. They both wanted their children to receive a classical education.

Classical schooling is designed to provide students with a holistic approach to education in science and liberal arts. Tallahassee Classical upholds virtues including kindness, courage, respect and gratitude, and ties each one into academic lesson plans.

The school board recently adjusted its charter to require a governing board of three, instead of five. The three current members are Qualls; Louis Jean-Baptiste, another local attorney, and Pamela Griggs, senior director of finance and compliance for the Foundation for Excellence in Education (ExcelinEd), the charter school advocacy nonprofit founded by former Gov. Jeb Bush.

Back Story: Controversy over Tallahassee Classical art lesson sparks teacher, global backlash

The school is currently seeking an interim leader as it begins a yearlong transition to be affiliated with Great Hearts Academies, a classical charter company with schools in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas and soon, Florida.

The circumstances leading to Wynn's forced resignation are unknown, though the school board held an emergency meeting June 10, the same day she resigned. Before joining Tallahassee Classical, Wynn was principal of North Florida Christian School.

Tallahassee Classical opened in 2020 with 403 students. It started this school year with 424 students. But during a March 25 board meeting, Wynn told the board 387 students were enrolled. Its most recent school grade for the 2022-23 academic year was a C.

Alaijah Brown covers children & families for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter/X: @AlaijahBrown3.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Classical School principal ousted after only a year