Tallahassee City commission stands firm with firefighters, apologizes for history of racism

The increasingly bitter union negotiations over Tallahassee firefighter salaries will move on to a magistrate after City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow's motion to appoint County Commissioner Bill Proctor was instantly shut down by Mayor John Dailey.

Proctor volunteered his expertise Tuesday morning saying he could help bring an end to negotiations between the city and the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters Association which have been ongoing since last March.

County Commissioner Bill Proctor voices his opinion of the Northeast Park during a Blueprint meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

"I'm at a loss," Matlow said. "I'm willing to try anything no matter how unorthodox it is to get us there."

But the city is standing firm with its choice of representation: Mike Mattimore, a local attorney with expertise in bargaining agreements and mediation.

"I can't think of anyone better representing the city of Tallahassee to work with your team and the city manager on this particular issue," Dailey said.

Mayor John Dailey speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the inaugural JetBlue flight on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

The firefighters declared impasse, so now, by law, there is a process that must be followed, Mattimore said.

"We're well along in that process," he said.

In three weeks, a hearing will be held for the city and the firefighters to present their positions to a magistrate who will then recommend an order to resolve all the issues in dispute, he said.

"We feel confident with the data that we have that we have a fair and right proposal on the table," Mattimore said.

The most recent offer to the firefighters was an 8.6% increase, but Matlow said this isn't true because across-the-board increases are at 0% for lieutenant, captain and battalion chief ranks.

City Manager Reese Goad fired back and said the 8.6% increase is a fact and is "mathematically correct," and to say otherwise "is inappropriate."

Daily had the last word urging the firefighters union to take the city's offer to its membership for a vote.

"I think that is a great place for us to be right now," Dailey said. "I have complete confidence in the process and I know that we will come to a resolution."

In other business: City passes two resolutions

Before discussions about the negotiations with the firefighters ensued, the city commission passed a resolution apologizing for the city's history of slavery and racism, following suit with the county which was the first to pass a resolution.

City Commissioner Jack Porter made a motion at the last commission meeting to have staff draft a resolution. The city's resolution passed unanimously Wednesday afternoon without discussion.

"The City acknowledges and apologizes for its historical role in the perpetuation of slavery, Jim Crow, and all forms of discrimination against African Americans," the resolution states, while pledging to "continue working toward eliminating racial prejudices, injustices, and discrimination from our society."

The commission also unanimously passed, without discussion, a resolution defending its Citizen Police Review Board, which is being threatened by two bills standing before the state legislature.

"The Tallahassee Citizen Police Review Board benefits the community by enhancing trust between the Police Department and the community by creating an unbiased panel of citizens to review completed Department internal affairs reports, cases, and issues relating to law enforcement that are of importance or of interest to the community and the city," the resolution says.

Legislation removing such boards "does not protect or enhance the safety and welfare of citizens in the State of Florida," the resolution says.

The bills (SB 576 and HB 601) are poised to be taken up by the full Senate.

Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee officials apologize for slavery, stand firm with firefighters