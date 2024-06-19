Tallahassee City Commission OKs up to $3.4 million in settlements

City of Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey welcomes the community together to celebrate Tallahassee’s 200th birthday in front of City Hall on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Tallahassee city commissioners Wednesday unanimously approved three legal settlements that could cost as much as $3.4 million.

The Florida Department of Transportation, a resident and a business were seeking relief from the city for damage caused by roadway accidents and sewage spills within the last two years.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow made a point to discuss the case involving FDOT because of the large amount of money involved. Agenda material shows that FDOT alone could be given $3.1 million for damage caused by a city employee driving a solid waste vehicle to the train overpass east of Monroe Street on Apalachee Parkway.

Matlow asked City Manager Reese Goad if there is anything in place to ensure something similar doesn't happen again. Goad responded that new safety protocols are being put in place.

As Goad explained, in January 2022, the driver of a city beautification and waste management truck left the boom in an upright position. It struck the overpass as it went under the bridge.

The other two settlement cases drew no discussion: A 61-year-old woman was seeking $140,000 for past medical expenses that were a result of an accident caused by a city employee. According to agenda materials, the woman was hit in July 2022 at the intersection of Blair Stone Road and Capital Circle Southeast and lead to numerous medical complications.

Also, a business was seeking relief from the city when its building in the Woodcrest Office Park on John Knox Road was flooded with sewage after one of the city's mainlines got clogged and led to backup in the building.

The settlement claim is for almost $155,000 to cover the costs of clean up, repairs and replacements, according to agenda materials. The company will receive $105,000 and the other almost $50,000 will be reimbursed to the city "for payment of extraction costs paid."

