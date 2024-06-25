Tallahassee City Commission forum sinks into outbursts among candidates, audience members

Bernard Stevens, who is a candidate in the City Commission Seat 2 race, stands and responds to a question at a candidate forum, June 24, 2024.

A Tallahassee City Commission candidate forum sponsored by the Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP and progressive groups Monday night devolved at times into an angry free-for-all, sparking fiery outbursts from some office-seekers and heated arguments among audience members.

Candidates discussed topics proposed by NAACP local president and forum moderator Mutaqee Akbar, including the area's unabated gun violence and what they plan to do about it. The civil rights organization organized the forum, held at Watson Temple Church of God in Christ, along with Tallahassee ALERT and Black Voters Matter.

On stage were City Commissioner Jack Porter, Rudy Ferguson Sr. and Louis Dilbert — who are running for Tallahassee City Commission Seat 1 — and City Commissioner Curtis Richardson, Dot Inman Johnson and Bernard Stevens Jr. — running for Seat 2.

Absent from the debate was Donna Nyack, also in the running for Seat 2. Nyack, a political unknown who moved to Tallahassee from California last year, has avoided the public eye since she entered the race May 28. She hasn't responded to phone calls or emails and didn't answer the door earlier this month when a reporter knocked.

The six candidates who were present, however, arrived ready to share their platforms and didn't miss an opportunity to take jabs at their opponents when they could.

Here are four takeaways from the 2-hour forum:

On their ability to maintain decorum, integrity, respect

The atmosphere in City Hall has long been criticized by commissioners and residents who regularly attend city commission meetings as "hostile" and "toxic." And that growing tension has caught voters' attention.

One audience member asked the panel to speak to their ability to maintain decorum, integrity and respect amid the deep divide on the commission — a question that came after several audience members began arguing and stepped outside.

Lee Johnson, a local pastor and Inman Johnson's husband, challenged Akbar when he felt his wife wasn't given an opportunity for rebuttal. Akbar pressed on, angering Johnson, who approached Akbar to get in his face. Other audience members then started shouting at each other while others tried to calm Johnson, who would later go on to apologize.

Stanley Sims, a frequent speaker at public meetings, and Gregory James, another local pastor and community activist, were among several who continued yelling at each other outside.

Meantime, Inman Johnson, who served on the commission 1984-94, said she never breached decorum at any time she served: "I was a little taken aback when that situation happened earlier, but I take responsibility for me."

Ferguson said when "fighting, arguing and name calling" seep into City Hall, nothing gets done: "The people that need (help) most are affected the most."

Porter, who has frequently pointed out the shortcomings of her colleagues' behavior on the dais, said she feels like she has fallen short at times and wants to do better because it's important to allow others to speak.

"I believe that as an elected official, I certainly am held to a higher standard," Porter said. "And I'm responsible for for treating my colleagues with respect because of the respect that I have for the public."

On crime, gun violence in community

Over the last five years, the capital has seen a major spike in violent crime. Gun violence is at the forefront of residents' minds as they live with the threat of gunfire every day, and candidates say reducing crime and violence is a top priority.

The city has dropped the ball and not taken the initiative it should have, Porter said, but she feels it's on the right track: "I believe crime is a response to people in crisis. Oftentimes, the people who are committing crimes need our support the most."

The city should be investing in social services and working to provide people with affordable, quality housing, she added.

Dilbert said the best way to reign in the violence is to attack the problem at the root: "We have to start earlier and earlier to prevent our youth from getting into the system." The community needs young role models to keep children from going astray, he said.

Numerous programs are in place and run by the city; Richardson said they're working. The incumbent pointed to the city's TEMPO program, the Tallahassee Future Leaders Academy and the restorative justice program at the Palmer Munroe Teen Center.

"I know what my neighbors have experienced throughout this community and it's my top priority," Richardson said. "And in our strategic plan as a commission, reducing crime is our top priority."

But Stevens pushed back, saying the city has been given thousands of dollars to fix a problem, and "they're doing nothing."

Rating the police chief, Tallahassee Police Department

The Tallahassee Police Department has received both high praise and staunch criticism, which was echoed as the candidates offered their individual perspectives on the city's force.

Porter criticized Chief Lawrence Revell, saying he's been unwilling to meet with or respond to those who disagree with him. She proposed the idea of having the police chief report directly to the commission, not the city manager, to ensure accountability.

She also said that she thinks Tallahassee's law enforcement officers need to be better equipped to do the jobs they are hired for: "Our law enforcement officers are not social workers, they are not counselors, and we should be supporting people who can do that while supporting our law enforcement officers to do what it is that they are trained to do and want to do."

Dilbert acknowledged that he doesn't know Revell well but said he wouldn't support allowing a commission that could be partisan to appoint a police chief. "We have issues with policing in America, and we do not need those offices to be subject to partisan politics," he said.

Richardson defended Revell, saying he isn't a perfect person "but he's running a good police department."

And "he has a police department that reflects this community," he added. "Two of his deputy chiefs are African American, female and male."

Policies adversely affecting the African American community

Ferguson pointed fingers at Porter for not supporting policies to benefit the Black community. In fact, he said, she voted against the arrival of Amazon, a big source of jobs for the community.

"My motto is this: When jobs go up, guns go down," Ferguson said. "It is important that we make decisions to give our young people an opportunity to have a job to improve themselves."

In response, Porter clarified that what she voted against was tax incentives for Amazon because she said she doesn't believe those jobs are the type of work that retain talent in the community. She also emphasized her advocacy for increased public transportation, low-income housing and more amenities like sidewalks, greenspaces and parks in the southside.

Inman Johnson criticized Richardson for supporting a tax increase that will largely contribute to the salaries of additional police officers, as well as the increasing costs of construction for TPD's new headquarters. "There is a real problem with good stewardship over our finances in city government," she said.

Stevens echoed this sentiment while also condemning the funds going into the new police station. "These are your dollars that have been spent wastefully," he said.

He also pointed out that conditions at low-income housing, such as on Joe Louis Street, are horrible and that Richardson could've done something about that but didn't. "We're not securing the rights of the constituents (to) life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Stevens said.

