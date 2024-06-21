Tallahassee attorney couple takes plea deal in sexual battery case

Gabriel and Sarah Warren, standing at the lectern behind their attorneys, Fred Conrad and Robert "Alex" Morris, enter no contest pleas to criminal use of a two-way communication device during a hearing Thursday before Leon Circuit Judge Tiffany Baker-Carper.

Two attorneys who were accused by a woman who worked in their home of sexual battering her entered pleas to lesser charges as part of a deal with state prosecutors.

Gabriel and Sarah Warren, who were arrested on March 12, each on a charge of sexual battery, a second-degree felony, pleaded no contest Thursday to illegal use of a two-way communication device, a third-degree felony.

Leon Circuit Judge Tiffany Baker-Carper withheld adjudication and sentenced both to 48 months of probation and 15 days in the county jail, with credit for two days served. Both of the Warrens asked to serve their time at the Wakulla County jail, where they must report no later than 7 p.m. Monday.

The victim, who worked in the Warrens’ home for several years, told police that the couple sexually battered her after they returned from a date on March 10, 2023. The Warrens told the victim that they had been thinking about having sex with her for months and kissed and touched her, according to court records.

She repeatedly said she was uncomfortable and that she was at her job, but the Warrens wouldn’t let her leave. The victim told investigators that Gabriel Warren performed a sex act on her at the direction of his wife before she was finally able to collect her things and escape.

As part of the plea deal, the Warrens both publicly apologized to the victim, who was in the courtroom with several loved ones and sobbed throughout the proceeding.

“Reflecting on my actions, which I now understand was completely unacceptable, I deeply regret violating your trust by initiated sexual acts on March 10, 2023, and make no excuses for what I did,” Sarah Warren said. “While my actions can’t be taken back, please know that I am remorseful and embarrassed by my actions on that night.”

Gabriel Warren acknowledged that he “made a mistake” when he initiated sexual activity without the victim’s consent.

“I see now the harmful effects that my actions had on you,” he said. “Though I would not presume to understand the depth of your feelings about that night, I know that I hurt you and I’m sorry.”

Had the Warrens been tried and convicted of sexual battery, they could have been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison and forced to register as sexual offenders. The unlawful use of a communication device carries a lesser maximum sentence of five years.

Assistant State Attorney Adrian Mood, who prosecuted the case, said the state consulted at length with the victim, who gave her blessing to the plea deal.

“It’s a tough case,” Mood said. “We oftentimes don’t arrive at a perfect resolution, but it’s also done with consideration of the risk of proceeding to trial and there potentially being no consequences in the instance of a not guilty verdict.”

Gabriel and Sarah Warren were represented by Tallahassee attorneys Fred Conrad and Robert “Alex” Morris, respectively.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

