Tallahassee arts community stunned, but rallies in wake of DeSantis funding cuts

Local arts and culture groups in Florida, including Tallahassee and Leon County, scrambled Thursday to find money in the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis' unexpected budget veto of $26 million in statewide cultural museum funding.

The Tallahassee/Leon County Council on Culture and Arts, or COCA, issued a call to action to supporters of 23 museums, galleries, and festivals in the capital region who lost more than $900,000 collectively when DeSantis exercised his line-item veto authority.

The veto comes as Tallahassee is already grappling with the uncertain future of its own arts district at Railroad Square. After a tornado ravaged quirky warehouse artist colonies in the area, Railroad Square owners have signaled they need the city to buy land or invest in the property lest they be forced to turn to private developers.

In an interview, COCA executive director Kathleen Spehar laid out a three-step action plan for the local arts community to address the loss of state funding, as groups work to finalize a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Spehar said COCA is working with the Florida Cultural Alliance on a longer-term strategy, but for the immediate future she called on residents to join support organizations for arts and culture groups, for the City of Tallahassee to step up and fill the void with whatever resources are available, and for local businesses and economic development entities to contribute.

A legislative analysis found arts and cultural attractions are a tourism draw that generate jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity statewide.

Young Actors will perform songs from their holiday show at LeMoyne Arts on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Now, many of the Leon County groups facing a funding crisis include longstanding organizations like the Tallahassee Museum, Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, LeMoyne Art Foundation – and COCA itself.

“These are organizations that have been in town doing arts and culture for years and years. The Young Actors Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year. COCA is celebrating its 40th anniversary. We’ve all had our funding from the state completely eliminated,” Spehar said.

Without addressing any specific veto when he signed the $116.5 billion budget, DeSantis said he cut nearly $1 billion in spending to keep state spending “within a certain parameter.”

“Some of the stuff I don't think was appropriate for state tax dollars,” said DeSantis, before he signed a budget that also boosted state reserves to $17 billion.

Dr. Jeff Sharkey, a longtime Tallahassee lobbyist, called the vetoes a "remarkable" change in state policy.

“It’s a surprising shift in the perception that it's not a role for state government to support Florida culture after (previous administrations) funded these grants for many, many, many years under both Republican and Democratic administrations,” said Sharkey, who lobbies for Leon County.

Senate and House budget negotiators had cut the funds recommended by the Florida Council on Arts and Culture by more than half. DeSantis then eliminated the line items completely.

Emily Weller, a Young Actors alumnus performs at the Gershwin Theater in New York in 2022.

The move cost the Young Actors Theatre of Tallahassee more than $42,000. The Midtown theatrical group has produced actors such as Cheryl Hines of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Tony Hale of “Arrested Development” and “Veep” and Allison Miller of “King.”

Young Actors CEO Sarah Roy said, despite a significant loss of revenue, she intends to keep putting on shows.

“Next year we will stand on our 50-year legacy of serving our community and continue to steward our nonprofit mission to inspire children through quality education training in the performing arts and professional-caliber theatrical productions highlighting students,” Roy said.

Here's the list of Tallahassee/Leon County arts and cultural funding vetoes:

621 Gallery - $12,574

EnhanceAbility - $8,648

Florida Art Education Association - $18,800

Florida Association of Museums Foundation - $33,473

Florida School Music Association - $30,530

Florida State University Museum of Fine Art - $42,300

Goodwood Museum and Gardens - $42,300

John Gilmore Center for African American History - $25,458

LeMoyne Art Foundation - $42,300

Making Light Productions - $29,492

Opening Nights - $68,941

Southern Shakespeare Company - $18,800

Tallahassee Little Theatre - $35,767

Tallahassee Museum of History and Natural Science - $70,500

Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra - $68,204

Tallahassee-Leon County Cultural Resources Commission - $63,143

Tallahassee Community College - $57,810

The Florida Music Education Association - $45,547

The Tallahassee Bach Parley - $14,878

The Tallahassee Ballet - $53,839

The Tallahassee Community Chorus - $11,750

The Ringling at FSU - $70,500

Young Actors Theater - $42,300

Total: $907,859

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com and is on X as @CallTallahassee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: After DeSantis budget vetoes, Tallahassee arts groups lose almost $1M