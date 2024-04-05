Talks between city, Chick-fil-A over Imperial Drive ongoing

Apr. 5—A vote on the Chick-fil-A development plan will not happen next week as the fast food company and the city of Kokomo continue to discuss specifics regarding the opening of Imperial Drive.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said Wednesday the city is still continuing to hash out the details with Chick-fil-A and By Pass Development Co., the owner of the property the chicken sandwich giant is looking to build on, regarding the city's request of Chick-fil-A to open up access to Imperial Drive to the south.

As such, the company is not on the agenda for Tuesday's Kokomo Plan Commission meeting.

"Talks on the traffic flow and access to Imperial are all being considered, but everything is moving forward, " Moore said, stressing there is and has never been plans to open up adjacent Belvedere Drive.

Chick-fil-A is planning on building its first Kokomo location in what is now a parking lot in front of Summit Salon Academy, the U.S. Army Recruiting Center and Hobby Lobby.

The company was originally scheduled to be heard in front of the plan commission for development plan approval in March, but that was continued after the realization the company needed to first subdivide the parcel and receive plat approval and the request by the city to open up Imperial Drive to the south.

Jon Pyke, director of the city's engineering department, formally made the request during the February Kokomo Plat Committee meeting.

The city's reasoning revolves around its desire to allow an additional option for visitors to the restaurant and the strip mall in general to get in and out.

Without the opening of Imperial Drive, drivers wanting to go south on Indiana 931 would have to exit the commercial center to the north, turn left onto East Markland Avenue and then turn left onto the state highway.

The problem with that is the intersection of Markland and Indiana 931 is heavily congested throughout most of the day, making turning left or even right oftentimes an arduous and accident-prone endeavor.

