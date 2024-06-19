Talking Voter Issues and Turnout Trends with WFXR News Political Analysts

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – On Tuesday, June 18, Virginia Tech political science professor Dr. Karen Hult and Liberty University government professor Aaron Van Allen joined WFXR News in the studio to discuss the 2024 Primary Election races and the issues driving voters to the polls and turnout trends.

Historically, primaries usually have low voter turnout. When asked whether or not they are seeing any patterns or trends this year, both analysts said early in-person numbers in the Republican 5th Congressional race between incumbent Bob Good and Senator John McGuire indicate higher than normal turnout.

June 2024 Primary Election Results

According to Van Allen, issues at the forefront of driving voters to the polls include immigration and abortion. Economic issues like housing and food prices are more “under the radar,” said Hult.

Van Allen and Hult agree that the 5th District race, as well as the Republican U.S. Senate races, are tests for how much weight endorsements by candidates like Trump and Hung Cao will carry within their party as we head into the November General Election.

