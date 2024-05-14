Talking isn't working. People must know they go to jail for reckless driving. | Letters

What to do about reckless driving (“Reckless driver problem can’t be solved with only outrage,” May 5)?

Education will take years to effect change because current drivers don’t care. Why not enact laws with mandatory jail sentences for reckless drivers. Then announce it loudly over all forms of media with the message that “you will go to jail for driving recklessly.”

This isn’t just a Milwaukee problem. I’ve witnessed the crazy driving in many other states — excessive speeding, zigzagging across freeway lanes. Talking isn’t getting the job done.

Rod Brown, Wauwatosa

