‘I talked myself out of it.’ Woman changes mind about going to downtown Sulphur just before tornado hit

SULPHUR, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Homes and businesses have been left destroyed in downtown Sulphur, Oklahoma after an EF-3 tornado came through the town April 27.

At least four people died, including an infant. More than 300 were reported injured.

Brianne Cravatt almost went out with friends that night.

“I know Saturday night is karaoke night. I passed by and saw people standing outside and doing the usual thing,” said Cavatt.

However, something in the back of her mind was telling her to go home.

“I talked myself out of it. And I left and went to Davis, and no sooner than I pulled in, my husband was at the front door saying ‘Hey there’s bad weather and then the sirens went off,'” said Cavatt.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance to travel to Sulphur, Okla. to assist those hit by tornado

Cravatt’s home is in Davis which is only 13 minutes away from Sulphur. After grabbing her dog, Cravatt and her husband ran to shelter. The next morning she saw buildings flattened and destroyed including her favorite store, Pamper Me Boutique.

“The windows exploded like they were paper,” said Cravatt.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in several counties. Sheep Dog Impact Assistance arrived in Sulphur on May 2 to help with recovery efforts.

“Help clean up and restore things back to a functioning facility,” said Steve Champlin with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.

Champlin says it’s all about helping people who have lost everything.

“Show them that someone cares. Someone is doing something. Something to bring back what they lost,” said Champlin.

Cravatt says she is confident that everyone will bounce back from this.

“We made it through tornadoes. We made it through the Dust Bowl. Oklahomans are incredibly resilient,” said Cavatt.

The Sheep Dog team will travel back to Rogers on May 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.