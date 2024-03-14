Talk About Woodville: Woodmore drama club to present 'Annie'

As I’m writing this on a Sunday afternoon, it is cold and a bit blustery outside, a big change from the higher temperatures that we experienced last week. Not enticing enough to spend more than a few minutes outdoors, but perfect weather for Woodmore’s drama club to be indoors rehearsing lines, practicing dance steps and coordinating placement of the props in preparation for the upcoming performances of “Annie."

Director Marcia Busdeker chose “Annie” for this year’s production because of the number of parts for females.

“I have a lot of ladies participating this year,” Busdeker said. “Not many young men auditioned. And you have to pick a show based on your audience. ‘Annie’ is a real feel-good show.”

Auditions were held this past November, and after casting was announced the drama club began rehearsals as soon as school was back in session after Christmas break. They have been practicing three days a week, along with the occasional Sunday, since January.

“This is a great bunch of kids,” said Linda Fetzer, who returns as choreographer after a three-year absence. “I’m excited to be back and working with them.”

In the play, Annie (played by Riley Williamson) spends her childhood in an orphanage run by Miss Hannigan (Ava Rich), a mean woman who severely dislikes children. Annie is taken in by Daddy Warbucks (Aden Carter), a billionaire who begins a search for Annie’s parents by publicly offering a reward for them to come forward and claim their child. Along the way, Annie befriends a stray dog that she names Sandy. The show is based on the 1924 comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” by Harold Gray.

“This year’s group is energetic, full of life and fun to watch while they create on stage,” Busdeker said.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m., March 21, 22, and 23 and at 2 p.m. March 24 at Woodmore’s K-8 building, 708 W. Main St. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors, $10 for adults, and $15 for preferred seating. To reserve seats, call 419-704-7807.If you are attending the Friday evening performance, the cast and crew invite you to bring along a canned good or two as they will be collecting donations for the Woodville food pantry.

Free Jigg's Dinner

The Woodville United Methodist Church will host a free Jigg's Dinner for St. Patrick's Day beginning at noon on Sunday. The dinner will run until 2 p.m. or the food runs out.

Egg a Yard Fundraiser

If you’d like to surprise your little ones on Easter morning with a yard full of candy-stuffed eggs from the Easter Bunny, Woodmore’s Key Club can make that happen. There are four options to choose from with prices ranging from $15 to $45. To arrange delivery, email cvalaek@woodmoreschools.com by the March 17 deadline. Limited to families living in the Woodmore School District.

Easter Egg Scramble

The Woodville Business and Community Association’s annual Easter Egg Scramble will begin promptly at 2 p.m. March 23 at Trail Marker Park on South Cherry Street. Children 10 and younger are invited. Younger children must be able to walk on their own to participate in this event.

Jazz night

The Elmore Historical Society’s annual banquet will be 5 to 7 p.m. April 19 at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hall, 204 Main St, Genoa. The historical society will celebrate another successful year with live music by the Woodmore High School Jazz Band and food from 419 Venue Guy. Tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase until April 3. For information, contact Carolyn Neff at 419-266-4011 or ccrhorses@gmail.com.

Lifeguards wanted

The Village of Woodville is accepting applications for lifeguard for the summer at the Woodville Pool. Application forms are available at the Village Administration Building, at the police station, and at villageofwoodville.com/employment.htm. For information, call 419-849-3031. Deadline to apply is April 30.

